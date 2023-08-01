Barbie movie brings big boom to drive in movie theaters

As movie theatres continue to close across the US, one drive-in movie theatre in North Ridgeville has been holding on, and Barbie has only brought in more business.

Since the 1960's families have been packing in cars, grabbing the essential buttery popcorn and other snacks, all to watch movies on the big screen at the drive-in movie theatre.

“It brings back a lot of memories from when I was little, and my parents would take me,” said one attendee.

Tim Sherman and his brother provide that nostalgic experience at the Aut-O-Rama movie theatre every night during the summer.

“In 1965, it was built by my grandfather. My father ran it pretty much from day one, and my brother and I run it today,” said Tim Sherman the president of Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in Theatre.

But sadly, over the years, the tradition the Shermans love to host has slowly lost its popularity due to movie streaming.

“So now you are getting a lot of the new movies going to home really fast or same day release and that's hurting theatres,” said Tim.

And because of the economy, their monthly bills have also skyrocketed.

“Electricity bills have gone through the roof. My payroll has gone through the roof, of course,” said Tim.

But what’s brought a glimpse of hope is crowds dressed in pink all to see the movie about a doll that goes by the name Barbie.

“Barbie was kind of unexpected,” Tim continued. “We sold out the first two nights we had it.”

Sherman says during the summer they try to get about 100 cars each show, while some nights they weren’t able to get that; Barbie brought about 400 cars every night since it premiered being the biggest movie of the summer for them.

Though the future of the business is still undetermined. Tim doesn’t let that discourage him.

“We hope to be here for a long time. We're not planning on going anywhere. So, we're going to fight it till the end if that's what it comes to,” said Tim.

Because for him and his family, being able to provide experiences and memories that people won’t forget through a simple movie ticket, is priceless.

