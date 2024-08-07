Bars, libraries among some of the local businesses helping people during power outage

Local businesses with power were doing all they could to help people Wednesday during the continued power outages in the region.

Parma's Flyers Bar and Grill was serving more than just drinks and food. It was also the spot to pick up some free ice. People like Kristin Nelson were using it to salvage some of the food in their fridges.

"It's really nice that I can get ice and hopefully get it home in time," she said.

The bar was just one of a few restaurants with power following the storm. That's why owner Thomas Chung considers himself lucky.

"I feel like Forest Gump with the Bubba Gump Shrimp boat," he said. "You know the only boat that was out there that didn't get caught up in the storm."

He's sharing that luck by opening up his restaurant to those needing help.

The ice machine was self-serve, and the Flyers crew was preparing to serve a free, hot meal to any linemen who stopped by.

Chung said it's his duty as a small business owner to help his community.

"They're the reason why we do it," he said. "We know that in times of need for us, they will be the first ones out to help us."

Over in Westlake, the Porter Public Library opened its doors to hundreds of people Wednesday. A Facebook post offered up the library's WiFi, power, and A/C. Librarians even called in a food truck to give easy access to some hot food. All of this led to some extraordinary numbers.

"We're probably triple our numbers," Heather Feenaughty, the library's public relations and marketing director, said. "On a given day, we probably have 70 to 100. Right now, there's probably between 250 to 300 people inside the building."

Those amenities kept the parking lot and most of the library's outlets occupied for the day as people gathered to recharge or do some work.

Feenaughty said she and the staff didn't mind the full library. They're just happy to have the resources to give back to the community.

"We just want to continue to be there for them through this whole ordeal," she said. "We don't know how long this is going to last. We want to be there for them as long as they are out of power, out of internet."