EASTLAKE, Ohio — The City of Eastlake is looking for tips from the public after a bathroom at Miracle League Field at Sam Masi Park was vandalized Monday night.

Eastlake officials posted several photos of the bathroom to the city’s Facebook page showing a hygiene product dispenser ripped open and hygiene products and paper towels strewn about the room. One photo shows boxes of hygiene products stuffed into the toilet.

City officials asked for anyone who knows anything or saw something at the field after 6 p.m. Monday to call 440-951-1400 and press 5 when prompted.

The city said that if there is another incident in the bathrooms at the Miracle League Field, they would be open only during Miracle League games.

The Miracle League provides an opportunity for individuals with physical and mental disabilities to enjoy the game.

The league has been around since 2012 and has more than 100 players.

