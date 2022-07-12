Watch Now
Bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake vandalized; city asks for tips from the public

City says bathroom will be closed except during games if vandalized again
Photos of vandalism in a bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:25:42-04

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The City of Eastlake is looking for tips from the public after a bathroom at Miracle League Field at Sam Masi Park was vandalized Monday night.

Photos of vandalism in a bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake.

Eastlake officials posted several photos of the bathroom to the city’s Facebook page showing a hygiene product dispenser ripped open and hygiene products and paper towels strewn about the room. One photo shows boxes of hygiene products stuffed into the toilet.

Photos of vandalism in a bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake.

City officials asked for anyone who knows anything or saw something at the field after 6 p.m. Monday to call 440-951-1400 and press 5 when prompted.

The city said that if there is another incident in the bathrooms at the Miracle League Field, they would be open only during Miracle League games.

Photos of vandalism in a bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake.

The Miracle League provides an opportunity for individuals with physical and mental disabilities to enjoy the game.

The league has been around since 2012 and has more than 100 players.

