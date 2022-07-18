EASTLAKE, Ohio — The City of Eastlake announced on Monday the bathrooms at Miracle League park will remain closed to the public after they were found with the toilet and sink clogged, according to a Facebook post.

The bathrooms will only be open for games at the park until further notice, the post said.

This is in addition to last week's damage, which is being investigated by Eastlake Police Department, the post stated.

RELATED: Bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake vandalized; city asks for tips from the public

