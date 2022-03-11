'Battle of the Badge' charity ice hockey game happens Saturday in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Local firefighters and police officers are hitting the ice for a charity hockey game in Euclid Saturday afternoon.

The Battle of the Badge will benefit several local nonprofits including Brady’s K-9 Unit Fund, the Max Carter Fund and the Lake Erie Panthers Youth Hockey Club.

Fans attending the game can also donate canned food items that will benefit the Euclid Hunger Center.

The event has sold over 700 tickets and is considered sold out, but donations can still be made to the three non-profits involved by visiting the Euclid Police Department website and following the links.

“People don’t have many interactions with police officers or firefighters. Usually it’s when they’re in a crisis and they’re in trouble,” said Kate McLaughlin, the community policing specialist for the Euclid Police Department. “It gives people the opportunity to engage and get to know them. It helps build relationships."

Part of the proceeds will benefit Max Carter, a 17-year-old who suffered a spinal cord injury in a local hockey game that left him paralyzed. Some of the immediate needs include remodeling portions of the Carter’s home to better accommodate Max and his wheelchair.

“This all started out as a community event for people to come and enjoy a hockey game, and it’s turned into a huge regional event with hundreds of people coming,” McLaughlin said. “This developed from something small to a fundraiser for these nonprofits that really could use the help.”

Brady’s K-9 unit Fund will also be on hand at the game, which provides ballistic vests to police dogs. The foundation was started by Brady Tornabene when he was 8-years old and has equipped more than 500 K-9 units across the country with bullet-proof vests.

“My son was watching TV one night and he realized that the K-9 wasn’t wearing a ballistic vest like his human partner,”said his mother, Leah. “It was really touching because I didn’t even catch on that the dog wasn't wearing a vest. For him to realize this and realize there was a problem and to come up with a solution, made me feel really good.”

The game will be held at the C.E. Orr Ice Arena, 22550 Milton Ave., Euclid from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

