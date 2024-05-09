BCI investigating police shooting in North Ridgeville Wednesday evening

Wednesday evening, North Ridgeville Police requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's assistance for a police shooting near Paula Boulevard and James Road.
No details have been released on the specifics of the shooting; however, BCI said no officers were injured.
Both BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit are responding to the scene, BCI said.
Photos from a News 5 photographer show a North Ridgeville Police cruiser blocking off the street where the incident occurred.
We have reached out to police for further information and have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
