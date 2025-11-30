Be aware of Cyber Monday crimes

Consumers spent $11.8 billion online on Black Friday. That's more than a 9% increase from last year, according to Adobe Analytics. And sales aren't over yet-- with Cyber Monday up next.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 74 million people are expected to shop on Cyber Monday. Because of this, cybersecurity experts like Alex Hammerstone are warning people to be on the lookout for holiday scams during the shopping season.

"It's expected to be a huge Cyber Monday... even bigger than Black Friday," said Hammerstone. "So the scammers know that, so they'll be out in force, trying to take advantage of that."

Here's a list of things you can do to avoid scammers:



Steer clear of untrustworthy sites or ads, no matter how good a deal seems.

Be vigilant when receiving items purchased from online auctions and third-party marketplaces.

Don't pay for items with pre-paid gift cards; use a credit card when shopping online and check your statement regularly.

