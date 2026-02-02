Beat the bill shock: Budget plans, rate shopping and PUCO alerts can help

CLEVELAND — This winter weather has Northeast Ohioans paying the price to stay warm.

"We’ve never had an electric bill that high,” said Karen Trukovich, a utility customer.

Energy prices are turning thermostats into budget battlegrounds. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the Midwest, electricity prices have increased by more than 12%, that’s the largest increase since 1984.

Trukovich and her family have lived in an all-electric house for more than 20 years. She said their electric bill is normally about $400 monthly. She shopped around and locked in a price with Apples to Apples and took extra steps to save money.

"We’ve sealed the doors, the windows, we put in LED bulbs in,” she said.

"Energy savings is really on the forefront of everyone’s mind lately,” said Margaret Breckner.

It’s certainly on Breckner’s mind. She told us, luckily, she’s managing to stay one step ahead of big bills.

"I’m on a budget with my electric and my gas, so I pay the same amount every month all year long, so I’m not hit with those really high bills in the winter or electricity in the summer from running the air conditioning,” explained Breckner.

She also locked in her price by using Apples to Apples.

"There’s a supplier, and that’s where the Apples to Apples comes in because you can find a supplier who will supply it lower than the standard service offer,” said Breckner.

Breckner also believes that not a lot of people realize rates change every month, which is why she signed up to get updates from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio about rates.

Jonathan Ernest, who is an Associate Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University, said people are seeing higher bills because not only is it costing more for natural gas or electricity, "But you are likely using more of it during this long, cold spell."

News 5 reached out to First Energy for a statement and received the following response:

"This January’s cold snap set a record for how long it lasted, with days of sub-zero temperatures that drove up energy use as households worked to stay warm. Higher usage can mean higher bills, and we understand that can be concerning. A home’s energy bill can be influenced by many factors, including the age and size of the house, the number of people living in it and whether it’s powered by electricity or gas. During extreme cold, all-electric homes often see sharper increases in energy costs because heating systems must work harder to keep up with demand, leading to higher overall usage. We offer a variety of tips and tools to help customers manage energy use and keep costs under control during periods of high demand. If you are facing financial difficulty and find yourself having trouble paying your electric bills, you may be eligible to enroll in a bill assistance program or a payment arrangement."