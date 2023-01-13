Bedford Heights police searching for man who shot coworker at Amazon Fulfillment Center

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Bedford Heights Police Department is searching for Samuel D. Oliver after he allegedly shot a coworker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bedford Heights, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the fulfillment center Friday at around 4:30 a.m. Police said the shooting happened after an argument between the two workers. The alleged shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, the victim's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oliver.

The Bedford Heights Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge regarding Oliver’s whereabouts to contact them at (440) 786-3265. Callers will remain anonymous.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

