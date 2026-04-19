Bedford Heights resumes free produce pickup

On Saturday, 10,000 pounds of produce were given to people in need of it in Bedford Heights.

Hundreds of people stopped by the Bedford Heights Community Center to pick up the fresh produce and share conversations with others in the community.

"It may not be just for the food substance, it may be just for the conversation. It may be just for the smile, the hugs. So, depedning on what that individual needs," said Vallery Bloom, a volunteer.

The produce bags were packed by city volunteers before pickup.

Anyone in Northeast Ohio can pick up food during produce giveaways in Bedford Heights. All you need is a photo ID.