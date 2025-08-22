Beef prices climb as farmers face shrinking herds, rising costs

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Beef prices are climbing across the country, and experts say the trend is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

At Ellington Farms in Louisville, cattle graze on open pastures. Soon, they’ll be sold, and for top dollar. Ranchers say drought, fewer farms and rising feed costs are pushing beef prices higher.

Charlie Ellington is the owner of Ellington Farms.

“Until we see retention of those heifers, there’s just less animals out there to be fed for our beef production pipeline,” he said.

U.S. herd sizes have dropped to historic lows. In January 2024, the nation hit a 73-year low in cattle numbers, and the decline continues. That shrinking supply has pushed costs higher for consumers.

Dana Thomas, operations manager at Prime Meats, said customers are already noticing.

So far, Prime Meats has resisted raising prices, even as costs climb. Thomas said he prefers to absorb some of the expense rather than pass it all on to shoppers.

“We do it every day. We do swallow the cost. I would rather make sure our customers are getting what they want,” Thomas said.

Industry experts warn beef prices will stay high until either herd numbers recover or consumers push back.

“Basically until the consumer pushes back on price or we replenish the herd, we’re probably going to see these prices continue,” Ellington said.