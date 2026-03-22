Before you renovate, start here: Cleveland expo promises ideas and savings

CLEVELAND — Homeowners looking for inspiration, expert advice and potential savings are heading to the I-X Center this weekend for the Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo.

The event, which runs through Sunday, features more than 300 exhibitors showcasing products and services ranging from kitchen and bathroom renovations to landscaping, furniture and smart home technology.

Organizers say the expo is designed to be a one-stop shop, allowing attendees to compare options, meet contractors and explore the latest home design trends all in one place. Many vendors are also offering “show-only” deals, which can help homeowners save on upcoming projects.

In addition to shopping and demonstrations, the expo includes appearances from well-known personalities, including actor Christopher Knight, best known for his role as Peter Brady on the television show “The Brady Bunch.”

Knight is attending the show with his custom furniture line, giving attendees a chance to see his designs up close and learn more about his work in the home and lifestyle space. His presence highlights how celebrity brands are increasingly expanding into the home design market.

Despite his work in furniture, Knight said it’s his role on the iconic sitcom that continues to resonate most with fans.

"I think it comes back to this idea of family, and when you’re a kid. We were brother, sister, and friends of so much of America that we’ve maintained that over the years,” Knight said.

Even for those not planning an immediate renovation, the expo offers live demonstrations, expert presentations and interactive displays aimed at sparking ideas and helping homeowners plan future projects.

The event is also designed to be family-friendly, with activities and exhibits for all ages.

The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo continues Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the I-X Center.

