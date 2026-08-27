Behind the mysterious construction at Canal Basin Park

CLEVELAND — Have you seen the mysterious structure being built at Canal Basin Park? We heard from a viewer asking what’s going on, and we just had to find out. We learned this is all part of an effort to bring a little whimsy and community to Cleveland.

The structure is a public art installation from the Midnight Art Club. It’s called Centrum Kolossio, which, according to Midnight Art Club founder David Biro, means “central theater.” He says the work was designed as a visual performing art space and third space for community.

Chris Mizell Centrum Kolossio is a large-scale public art installation from Midnight Art Club

“It’s very inspiring, it’s very reflective, very calming,” he told News 5. “A great place to just come and have a conversation with friends.”

A great place that takes up 2,500 square feet, spans 500,000 inches and weighs more than 15,000 pounds, according to Biro. All of it was designed modularly, so it can be taken apart and moved to different locations.

Biro says you’ll be able to walk inside the art. It contains four rooms and several community porches, as the artist called them. So far, those who caught a peek as the work was assembled are excited by what they’ve seen.

“All the reactions we’ve gotten so far are very positive reactions,” Biro said.

Midnight Art Club spent nine months designing and fabricating the work. It took another four or five months to get all the approvals they needed from the city. Then, in just a few days, a small but mighty team of five to six people put it all together for you to enjoy, for free.

“What Midnight Art Club is here for is to share ourselves and our artwork with the city and to give back, right? So, to us, it’s a form of blue-collar philanthropy,” Biro said.

The installation can be enjoyed day or night. Biro says when the sun is shining, it casts “phenomenal” shadows throughout the day. At night, the installation is lit up! He already knows his favorite time to enjoy the work.

Chris Mizell Midnight Art Club founder David Biro says the installation can be enjoyed day or night, offering different experiences to visitors

“I really love sunset hour at night. It’s really cool to be down here at night when we’ve got it lit,” he said. “I’ve been finding night down here right now is really nice because it’s quiet. You can hear, you know, we’ve got the city noise, but you can hear a bit of nature noise in the background as well too.”

If you find yourself inspired by the effort, Biro says Midnight Art Club is always open to new members ready to jump in and make some art.

Centrum Kolossio will be open to the public from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13.