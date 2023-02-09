Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beloved chocolate shop in Elyria temporarily closed after part of its facade falls off

IMG_5254.jpg
Jordan Vandenberge | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_5254.jpg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 16:29:14-05

One of Northeast Ohio's favorite chocolate shops, Suzin L Chocolatier, is temporarily closed after a portion of its facade fell off Thursday, littering the sidewalk below with debris and causing damage to the business.

IMG_5258.jpg

The shop is located in the 200 block of Broad Street, Elyria.

The city engineer is assessing the scene. Authorities haven't said what caused the collapse.

The area has been cordoned off with caution tape while crews work the scene.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield is expected to provide an update on what happened later this evening.

The Elyria location is one of two for the chocolatier. The company also has a location in Amherst.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.