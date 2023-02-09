Beloved chocolate shop in Elyria temporarily closed after part of its facade falls off

One of Northeast Ohio's favorite chocolate shops, Suzin L Chocolatier, is temporarily closed after a portion of its facade fell off Thursday, littering the sidewalk below with debris and causing damage to the business.

Jordan Vandenberge | News 5 Cleveland

The shop is located in the 200 block of Broad Street, Elyria.

The city engineer is assessing the scene. Authorities haven't said what caused the collapse.

The area has been cordoned off with caution tape while crews work the scene.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield is expected to provide an update on what happened later this evening.

The Elyria location is one of two for the chocolatier. The company also has a location in Amherst.

