Beloved Cleveland flower shop closing after 150 years

CLEVELAND — A flower shop that has been open for generations here in Cleveland is now having to shut its doors. After 150 years in business, Al Wilhelmy Flowers is closing this week.

The store is closing due to an illness with the owners. The flower shop, located at 17458 Lorain Ave., has become a staple in the community over the years doing everything from weddings and funerals, to local school and community events.

The store’s last day of business will be Friday.

They are having a going out of business sale with equipment like coolers, tables and chairs available.