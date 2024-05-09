Beloved counselor murdered in home remembered by Akron Public School District

AKRON, Ohio — Family members, Akron Public School District employees and neighbors are stunned following the tragic death of Courtney Jones-Hunter, a well-respected counselor who had been with APS for three decades.

Jones-Hunter, 59, died from stab wounds to the neck, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Jones-Hunter's 74-year-old husband was also stabbed and suffered critical injuries. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Jones-Hunter's son, 40-year-old Alex Andrew, was arrested by Akron police and charged with murder and felonious assault. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

The domestic-related violence happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bronson Road in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

During a rambling 15-minute phone call to police, a man who identified himself as Andrew Andrew claimed that he had been attacked in the home.

"I'm bleeding and I need help," he said. When asked where he was bleeding from, Andrew responded, "My hand."

About two minutes later on the call, he said, "They're hurt, but I'm not that hurt."

However, Captain Michael Miller said there was no evidence that Andrew was attacked.

Instead, detectives believe Andrew stabbed his mother to death and stabbed his stepfather.

"It's very devastating when this happens. It leaves a gaping hole in the hearts and minds of the people impacted by this," Miller said.

Erich Merkle, central office psychologist for APS, said Jones-Hunter was an incredibly thoughtful school counselor who worked for the district since 1994.

"Our students and our staff are likely grieving the absence of someone so dynamic," Merkle said.

Merkle added that Jones-Hunter will be celebrated for her great relationships with students and co-workers.

"Miss Jones-Hunter's legacy is her service and her commitment to her students, and a tremendous colleague and she was always there to step in," Merkle said.

Georgia Tobias, 93, who lives next door, said she was stunned by the murder. She remembered Jones-Hunter as a kind woman who came to her house for Bible study.

"I just can't imagine what they're going through because it's affecting me really bad. I feel really bad," Tobias said. "I'm just sick. I'm absolutely sick about it."

Exactly why the tragedy unfolded isn't clear. Miller said part of the investigation will focus on whether mental health issues played a role in the deadly incident.

"We would like to understand a little more as to why this happened and the detectives are going to comb through some of that," Miller said.