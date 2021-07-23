Beloved velociraptor named 'Penelope' stolen from New Philadelphia landscaping business

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — There's a missing dinosaur on the loose in Tuscarawas County. More specifically, a velociraptor statue in New Philadelphia has been stolen.

The statue, actually one of a pair, is named Penelope. Penelope and the other raptor, Pierre, were on display at Stutzman's Lawn & Landscaping.

The company posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that Penelope was missing from her spot down by the koi pond.

Penelope isn't tiny either. She's around 5 feet tall and 9 feet long.

"She was lifted right off the anchor that held her in the mulch bed. This would have taken more than one person to accomplish as she is weighty and there are no drag marks," the company said.

The landscaping business asks residents to keep a watchful eye out for the dinosaur and to contact the police if she's spotted. You can also contact the business directly by calling 330-339-4234.

