Berea-Midpark Middle School closed Friday due to threat

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Berea City School District announced Friday morning that the Berea-Midpark Middle School will be closed for the day out of an "abundance of caution" due to a social media threat.

The district posted the announcement on its website.

It said the threat was received late Thursday night.

The threat is under investigation.

"If you have children in another BCSD school and if you are concerned for their safety, please feel free to keep them home today," the district said.

Berea-Midpark School District

