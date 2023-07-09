Bessie's Angels to host empowerment summit for young women touched by foster care

Bessie's Angels is a non-profit based in Cleveland that connects young women touched by foster care to housing, education and other critical services in order to live successful lives.

August 4 is the inaugural Educate. Empower. Encourage - Young Girls of the Future summit. It's a partnership between Bessie's Angels, Cuyahoga Community College's Adult and Community Connections, and the Junior League of Cleveland. It's being held at the Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus in Cleveland from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The registration deadline is July 21. Those interested can sign up by visiting Bessie's Angel's website.

Tonya Perkins-Stoudermire, founder of Bessie's Angels, appeared on Good Morning Cleveland - Sunday.

She said the summit is open to young girls ages 16 to 20 who are in foster care or have been in foster care. She said the goal is to educate them and provide resources to navigate in today's society.

Perkins-Stoudermire said the summit will have workshops featuring topics on conflict resolution and communication, confidence and self-esteem, financial literacy, mental health and wellness, and civic engagement/volunteerism.

Participants will also receive gifts and stipends to purchase textbooks and other necessities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.