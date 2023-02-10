BEWARE: Unknown person in East Palestine 'promising money' to residents for personal information

The East Palestine Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Friday afternoon to alert residents to an unknown individual who is going from home to home promising residents money for their personal information.

According to the department, the person states they are from Norfolk Southern—which is not the case.

"This person is not employed by Norfolk Southern (NS). NS are only handling residents at the assistance center with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their residence due to disability," police said.

Anyone who gets a visit from someone claiming they are from Norfolk Southern is asked to call police at 330-426-4341 and to make sure you don't give out any personal details to the person.

