3PM: Gov. DeWine gives update in East Palestine about train derailment cleanup

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide updates on the ongoing cleanup at the site of a train derailment that happened last week in East Palestine in Columbiana County near the Pennsylvania border.
About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.
Residents in the immediate area there and nearby in Pennsylvania were evacuated beforehand because of health risks from the fumes and can’t yet return Wednesday, as the impact of burning vinyl chloride is a concern.
