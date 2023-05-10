Bird Watch! Photos from News 5 viewers

We asked our viewers to send us photos of birds they watch. We received hundreds of photos, here are some of the best shots!
- Photo by: Brandi Mooney
- Photo by: Buddy Mesker
- Photo by: Colleen Barnhart
-
Photo by: D. Coffeey Arts
- Photo by: Denise Woods
-
Photo by: Dr. Jon Breitenbucher
- Photo by: Jennifer Finnell
- Photo by: Jim Sweany
- Photo by: Kevin Weed
-
Photo by: Larry Imhoff
- Photo by: Marc A. Mains
-
Photo by: Maria Mirabille
- Photo by: Mindy Heilman Kelly
- Photo by: Miranda Lee
-
Photo by: Molly-Dan West
-
Photo by: Niccole Paytosh
- Photo by: Nuna Nayyef Photography
-
Photo by: Patrick Costello
- Photo by: Rob Lewis
-
Photo by: Roni Booth Leatherman
- Photo by: Sara Lee
- Photo by: Summer Beeler
-
Photo by: Taylor Kerns
- Photo by: Todd Kleckner