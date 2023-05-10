Birding soars in popularity; wave of migratory birds set to arrive in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Right now, Northeast Ohio is preparing for a massive influx of migratory birds.

Bird watching is a year-round passion for so many people and one that's soaring in popularity, taking off during the pandemic.

With their color and song, birds help awaken our world from a long winter's sleep, and Cleveland has some of the best bird watching, especially in the spring.

"I mean, look at this view," said Jen Brumfield, birding expert, and naturalist at Cleveland MetroParks, pointing to the vista from Edgewater Park. "Yeah, it's mostly the birding, but it's everything else that comes along with it in nature."

People paragliding soared off the shoreline just like the feathered friends that'll soon be arriving along the stunning Lake Erie Shore.

Brumfield said this is a great spot to watch the migratory birds when they arrive.

"This wood lot, just beyond here," she said, pointing to an area with trees and shrubs along the water's edge. "Is going to be loaded with warblers, vireos, thrushes, flycatchers. I'm so excited!"

The lake is like a big gas station. Migratory birds stop here to rest and refuel on their long journey south in the fall and north in the spring. And how they get here is remarkable.

"Bird brain is a compliment," said Brumfield. "It's one of the best compliments you could ever fathom!"

Brumfield said birds are brilliant aerial wayfinders, navigating thousands of miles by stars and geographical features.

They are also incredibly attuned to weather systems, and our chillier pattern lately has delayed their arrival.

"Birds migrating at night, mostly smaller songbirds, migrating by the tens of thousands, predominately want evenings where it's at least 50 degrees or so," said Brumfield.

They also need southwest winds. Once that all happens, the birds will arrive in droves, and the people who flock to see them are as diverse as the birds themselves.

"That's the thing; you meet so many incredible people along the way," said Brumfield. "The Cleveland community of birders is remarkable."

Brumfield said the best way to get started in birding, if you're interested, is to join a free bird walk.

Brumfield said the beauty of birding is that anyone can do it from anywhere.

"Pop out into your front or back yard, take a peek, maybe hang up a hummingbird feeder or an oriel feeder and see what comes in," said Brumfield. "Investigating the world around you is so fulfilling, and it just brings this immediate joy."

From decades of watching birds, studying them, monitoring them, and teaching others about them, Brumfield believes birds expand your curiosity to the max and "You find the more you know, the more you have yet to fully deeply understand," said Brumfield. "Birds are very humbling."

Also, right now, just west of Cleveland, is the "Biggest Week in American Birding." Organizers say they're expecting more than 90,000 visitors from around the world this year for the 10-day festival. They say it's still possible to get involved, and there's something for birders of all skill levels. CLICK HERE for more information.

News 5 asked viewers to share their best bird photos for us to use in this story, and the response was terrific.

CLICK HERE to see the photo gallery of some of the best images we received.

For more birding activities, you can check out the Lake Metroparks Birding Facebook group and the Lake Metroparks birding homepage.

