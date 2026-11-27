NORTHEAST OHIO — Black Friday is here, and despite inflation and fluctuating gas prices, consumers are planning to spend more on holiday shopping this year than last year, according to RetailMeNot, a coupon and deals platform.

Shoppers said they are looking for deals to get the best gifts within their budgets.

"I try and keep it within a budget, but then I tend to get carried away as the mom," Patty Breslin, a shopper, said. "It's just a busy time working full time, and trying to get all the gifts under the tree."

RetailMeNot said retailers are listening to consumers and are offering deals not just on Black Friday, but for days or even weeks ahead of time. The goal is to give shoppers enough time to compare prices across multiple stores. Those deals will continue through December and will be available both in stores and online.

Target is among the stores offering in-person deals. A store manager said shoppers can expect deals on apparel, electronics and toys.

"I think we really have something for everybody," Samantha Sanson, a Target store manager, said. "I think that we want to make sure that our experience in store is easy, inspiring, and friendly for the guests. Just so that they can come in and feel inspired all throughout the building, find anything for gifts for loved ones or for something for themselves as well."

RetailMeNot recommends shoppers take a hybrid approach — checking favorite stores' websites for online exclusives that may not be available in stores.

The difference between a savvy and a super savvy shopper, according to RetailMeNot, comes down to coupons.

"Savvy shoppers are gonna look for items that are on sale in those Black Friday deals," Elizabeth Moore, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot, said. "But, the ultra-savvy shopper is really gonna get those savings by not only taking advantage of that sale price, but stacking that with coupon codes or cashback."

For popular items like Jellycats or Squishies, RetailMeNot advises shoppers to act fast when they spot a deal, as those items could sell out quickly.