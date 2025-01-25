Watch Now
Blazing fire breaks out at Cleveland Heights' new 4-story apartment

A large fire broke out at a new apartment building in Cleveland Heights, according to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.

The fire department made a Facebook post announcing there was a big fire on Cedar Road and Lee Road and told people to avoid the area.

News 5 was on the scene and could see the top floor of the building burning with massive flames.

University Heights firefighters also posted to Facebook urging people to avoid the area.

Many mutual aid companies have been called to the scene.

The City of Cleveland Heights released a statement on Facebook:

Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan shared a video notifying people in the area to avoid Cedar Road and Lee Road:

Last year, News 5 reported on the new luxury apartments under construction in the heart of the Cedar Lee District.

RELATED: Cleveland Heights promises action for businesses impacted by construction along Cedar-Lee

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. News 5 is working to learn more.

