Blazing fire in Warrensville Heights causes heavy damage to building

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS., Ohio — A blazing fire in Warrensville Heights left a building heavily damaged and filled with smoke Saturday night.

News 5 crews were on the scene at the 20900 block of Miles Parkway, where they could see thick clouds of smoke coming from the building.

The roof of the building was completely burned, and one side sustained significant damage.

Fire crews were on the scene trying to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more information on the fire.

