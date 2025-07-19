Blazing Paddles Paddlefest celebrates Cuyahoga River’s comeback

CLEVELAND — What was once a symbol of environmental disaster is now the backdrop for one of Cleveland’s most celebrated summer events.

The seventh annual Blazing Paddles Paddlefest wrapped up Saturday, bringing hundreds of paddlers and spectators to the banks of the Cuyahoga River. Organized by Share the River, the event offered both a relaxed recreational float and competitive races along Cleveland’s scenic industrial waterfront.

“People for 56 years have heard about the Cuyahoga River since that 1969 Cuyahoga River fire,” Jim Ridge with Share the River said. “And there’s a curiosity about the comeback of the Cuyahoga River, where we have green spaces, we have large-scale housing developments out of the ground, we have the Flats East Bank.”

This year, the festival introduced a new hospitality hub at the Music Box Supper Club, which provided free live reggae music and Caribbean-inspired cuisine for guests enjoying the riverfront views. The Lady Caroline cruise ship also hosted a pre-paddle expo and early check-in on Friday evening.

The event serves as both a recreational celebration and a reminder of the Cuyahoga River’s transformation, from polluted to revitalized.

Organizers say they hope the festival continues to grow, helping more people reconnect with one of Cleveland’s most iconic natural landmarks.