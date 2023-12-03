Blizzard Bash charity concert exceeds goal to help families in Cuyahoga County

The Blizzard Bash charity concert organized by students at John Carroll University's radio station, WJCU 88.7 FM, was a success.

WJCU's radio shows NEO Rocks and 808s and Mixtapes presented the concert, featuring local musicians, after a four-year hiatus.

Blizzard Bash was held Friday, Dec. 1 at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland.

It was held on Dec. 1 at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland and raised money to support The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland. The organization is Cuyahoga County's largest emergency food provider. They have over 70 food pantries and hot meal sites and operate a food rescue program.

Organizers said Blizzard Bash raised more than $3,000 which will provide 12,000 meals to The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

In November, students told News 5 the goal was to raise enough money to provide 5,000 meals.

Sinutko said, "To see the community come together to support such a great cause through music was truly heartwarming. I can't believe that we helped provide 12,000 meals to the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland."