Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour to Cleveland

Bob Dylan is coming to Cleveland this spring. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways" World Wide Tour will make a stop at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” singer will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Dylan's last show in Northeast Ohio was when he co-headlined alongside Willie Nelson on his "Outlaw Music Festival" tour over the summer of 2024.

Tickets for the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" World Wide Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.