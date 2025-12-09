Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour to Cleveland

Bob Dylan
Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2012. The Nobel Prize-winning songwriter in 2020 sold publishing rights to his catalog of more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Publishing Group. The singer’s collection includes modern standards like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” Industry experts estimated the deal was in the range of $300 million to a half-billion dollars. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan is coming to Cleveland this spring. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways" World Wide Tour will make a stop at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” singer will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Dylan's last show in Northeast Ohio was when he co-headlined alongside Willie Nelson on his "Outlaw Music Festival" tour over the summer of 2024.

Tickets for the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" World Wide Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

