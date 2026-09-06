Body cam footage: Westlake man talks to police before being arrested for wife's death

Newly released body camera footage shows the police response to what investigators describe as a deadly domestic violence incident back in July.

William Feather was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault in connection with the death of his 57-year-old wife Michele Feather.

Officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of Canterbury Road back in July. Police Capt. Jerry Vogel said William Feather called 911.

"He indicated that his wife was unresponsive and he wasn’t exactly sure why, but he needed help," Vogel said.

Watch previous coverage: 57-year-old woman dies after domestic violence incident at Westlake home; husband arrested

57-year-old woman dies after domestic violence incident at Westlake home; husband arrested

In the body camera footage, William Feather is seen telling officers that his wife recently fell off the couch.

"She was on the couch, and all of a sudden, she fell," William Feather told police in the body camera footage.

William Feather affirmed this claim when asked again by a responding officer. He added that he was "beside himself here," according to police body camera footage.

In the body camera footage, William Feather was asked if his wife had any recent falls, to which he responded: "No."

William Feather would go on to say: "There's no domestic violence. There's nothing of that sort, okay."

To which an officer responded by saying: "Yeah we didn't say that."

According to Westlake Police, officers and an ambulance arrived around 10 a.m., and EMS transported the woman, who has been identified as Michele Feather, to St. John's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died on July 17.

"The officers who responded did see a chaotic scene in the house, meaning that things were strewn about, and it did appear there was an altercation," Vogel said.

Police said the woman's husband was taken to the police department to "continue the investigation into the circumstances of the injuries."

"He was assisting somewhat in the investigation; we don’t think he was telling us the whole story on what happened," Vogel said.

Westlake detectives and members of the Ohio BCI executed a search warrant at the home to collect evidence, police said. The husband was subsequently arrested and is facing possible felony charges.

"All indications are that this was an isolated family incident. There are no known outstanding suspects and no danger to the public," police said.

Police said they have responded to domestic situations at the same house at least three to four times before.

"The man was arrested in January of this year for domestic violence," Vogel said.

William Feather is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $3 million bond.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with Feather's funeral costs. Click here to learn more.