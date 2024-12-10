Body camera footage released of stabbing, fatal shooting involving Shelby police

SHELBY, Ohio — A Shelby police sergeant is out of the hospital after he was stabbed in the neck while trying to arrest a man known to officers.

Sgt. Noah Kocher shot and killed Tyler Jacobs Saturday night inside an Arby’s restaurant.

He is now on paid leave with an investigation pending.

Body camera video released by Shelby police begins with Kocher casually walking into the Arby’s on Mansfield Avenue.

He asked if 31-year-old Jacobs was in the back of the restaurant.

Kocher is heard telling his partner to watch the back door. You then see Jacobs waking from behind the counter.

“How’s it going, man? You know why I’m here, nah, you know you’ve got a warrant for arrest Tyler? For what? For Failure to appear in court,” Kocher said to Jacobs.

The video shows Jacobs swinging his right arm at the sergeant who was stabbed in the neck.

Seconds later, you hear gunshots as police said Jacobs runs toward the sergeant with a knife still in his hand.

"I’m bleeding from the neck, send me a squad ASAP,” Sgt. Kocher said.

Police went to the Arby’s to serve a warrant on Jacobs for not going to court.

On Oct. 30, the same sergeant had a run-in with Jacobs less than a mile from the Arby’s. Records show another officer was trying to stop Jacobs after he crossed the road on a bike with no light at night.

Jacobs rode by Kocher and made direct eye contact while trying to get away, per records.

But then crashed the bike into the other officer’s cruiser.

Police found more than $8,000 in Jacobs’ backpack, along with cell phones, SIM cards, a laptop, face covering, gloves and a knife.

Jacobs’ record with police dates back to 2017, including a drunk driving crash in Mansfield in 2021.

As for the Arby’s attack and police shooting, BCI is investigating.