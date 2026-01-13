Body camera footage shows man confronting Euclid police with rifle prior to being fatally shot by officer

The Euclid Police Department released edited body camera footage of a fatal encounter between an officer responding to a domestic violence call and a man armed with a rifle inside a home into which officers forced entry.

Euclid Police responded to the home, located in the 1400 block of East 219th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman called 911 to report being assaulted.

Watch our initial report:

Euclid police say officer fatally shot man who had rifle during response to domestic violence call

RELATED: Euclid police say officer fatally shot man who had rifle during response to domestic violence call

The video the department released appears to be several clips edited together and is redacted with blurs, bleeps and a freeze-frame when it appears the suspect is shot.

The video starts with the officer talking to a woman who tells police that her daughter is in the house, and the suspect was drunk and beat her up. She also states that the man is her daughter's father.

The officer asks the woman if the suspect has any guns. She tells him yes, but she's unsure how many.

Another clip from the video shows police announce their presence at the front of the home and order the man to come slowly out of the front door with his hands up.

The next clip from the video shows police busting down the door, entering the house and the kitchen.

As the officer moves into the home, a rifle can be seen being pointed from around the left corner of the kitchen. The man holding the weapon is obscured behind a wall near a refrigerator, but when the video is slowed down, the rifle swings in the direction of the officer. You can also hear an officer tell the man to put his hands up.

Euclid Police

At that moment, the video is frozen, a red circle is placed around the weapon, and you can hear shots being fired.

An officer can be overheard saying, "Shots fired, shots fired by police," and then it cuts to the officer doing chest compressions on the man.

Watch the footage Euclid Police released:

Footage shows man confronting Euclid police with rifle

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Robert J. Riddlebarger, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Euclid Police said the officer who shot the suspect has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave, per department policy.

The shooting is being investigated by Ohio BCI.