Body camera footage shows the Akron police shooting of Michael Donnell Jones

Saturday afternoon, the Akron Police Department released body camera footage of a police shooting that happened last weekend and left 54-year-old Michael Donnell Jones dead.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 just after 1 a.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 2200 block of East Avenue in Akron.

According to police, Jones was shot and killed by an Akron officer while they were investigating a stolen vehicle.

Body camera footage shows the officer approaching a U-Haul truck, where Jones sat in the driver's seat. After the officer ordered Jones out of the truck, a brief struggle ensued. Jones put the vehicle in gear, and it moved forward, dragging the officer momentarily, and at some point, the officer fired their weapon.

Witnesses told News 5 that the U-Haul was pulling into the street when the shots were fired. One officer fired two rounds, striking Jones, police said.

Officers administered emergency first aid, but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, police said.

An initial news release from the department after the shooting stated that a loaded gun was recovered from the vehicle. An updated news release from the department on Saturday stated, "The body camera footage released today indicates that an officer found the firearm on or near Mr. Jones after he was removed from the vehicle."

Akron Police said the officer involved, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik released the following statement regarding the body camera footage being released:

“Today, the Akron Police Department released body camera footage and surveillance camera footage of the officer involved shooting last Saturday that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Michael Jones. My heart goes out to his family in this loss.





While it is never easy to watch someone’s last moments, I believe it is important that our community has a clear picture of what we know so far. I also want to acknowledge that the investigative process is in the beginning stages.







Over the coming months, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will conduct a full, independent investigation of this incident. Then, the APD Office of Professional Standards and Accountability (OPSA) will conduct an internal investigation that will be reviewed by Akron’s Independent Police Auditor’s office.







I am committed to making sure our community continues to have robust, open conversations about public safety, in order to strengthen a collective sense of safety in Akron.







My thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr. Jones, and with the officers involved."