Body found in Summit Lake Wednesday evening

Akron Police and Fire are investigating after a man was found deceased in Summit Lake.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Akron Police and Fire were called to the 400 block of Ira Avenue for a report of a body in Summit Lake, authorities said.

The Akron Fire Department's Dive Team entered the water and recovered the man, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.