Body found in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, the Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body found in Sandy Township.

According to police, an individual called around 10:30 a.m. and said there was a decomposing body on North Orchard Road.

The body was located on an embankment off the side of the road and was partially skeletonized, police said.

Sweatpants, black shoes and a light-colored shirt were found on the body, and detectives said they believe it may be the body of a woman but will need assistance from the Coroner’s Office to confirm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.