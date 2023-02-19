Body of 50-year-old man found in Lake Erie near Euclid Beach Park

The body of a 50-year-old man was found in Lake Erie near Euclid Beach Park on Saturday, Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5.

No other details surrounding the death have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.