Body of missing Cleveland skier who moved to California found near resort

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office in California confirmed Saturday that the body of a missing skier, who was a Cleveland native, has been found.

The skier, Rory Angelotta, 43, was a 1996 St. Ignatius graduate, who moved to Truckee, California and worked at ski shop at Northstar Ski Resort.

The sheriff's office said his body was found north of the resort about half a mile from a residential neighborhood. Angelotta went missing on Dec. 25, 2021. The area had been hit with a major snowstorm and the whiteout conditions made the search difficult.

About 220 personnel from 17 agencies and rescue organizations braved extreme winter mountain conditions to search for Angelotta, the sheriff’s office said, including high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search.

The search was called off on Dec. 30.

"It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements. There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Due to the considerable distance Angelotta had traveled from the resort, it was not included in the original emergency search efforts. We offer our condolences to the family and hope that this will provide them closure to this tragic event."

Angelotta's family issued the following statement, according to the sheriff's office:

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”

