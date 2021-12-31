California sheriff's office suspends search for skier from Cleveland missing since Christmas

TRUCKEE, California — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California has suspended the search for a skier originally from Cleveland who went missing on Christmas Day.

Rory Angelotta, 43, moved to Truckee this winter, according to the sheriff's office, and was a manager at the Surefoot Ski Shop at the Northstar Ski Resort.

According to deputies, his cell phone last pinged on the mountain on Christmas.

The area had been hit with a major snowstorm and the whiteout conditions made the search difficult.

On Thursday night, the sheriff’s office announced that after six days, they would be suspending the search for Angelotta.

“It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions,” officials stated. “A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort.”

About 220 personnel from 17 agencies and rescue organizations braved extreme winter mountain conditions to search for Angelotta, the sheriff’s office said, including high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search.

Agencies deployed resources including Nordic skiers, snowshoers, snowcats, snowmobiles, a Blackhawk helicopter and a CHP helicopter with advanced aerial-borne radar technology.

“This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to bring Rory home. Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made. Our hearts go out to the family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Angelotta graduated from St. Igantius in 1996.

