Boil Advisory issued for parts of Strongsville, Brunswick and North Royalton

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A Boil Advisory is in effect for parts of several communities due to a water main break on Drake Road near Saratoga Trail in Strongsville.

According to officials, the advisory is in effect for residents in Strongsville, Brunswick and North Royalton south of Drake Road.

Additionally, the Brunswick City School District said the district and the school board offices will be closed Wednesday, "out of an abundance of caution and for sanitary reasons."

It's unknown how long the advisory will be in effect or how long it will take for repairs to be made.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.