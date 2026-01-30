Boston Mills Brandywine Resort prepares for busy weekend thanks to fresh snow

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Looking to beat the winter blues like skier Charlie Lombardi?

“It’s just fun. It’s better than being inside and watching TV,” said Lombardy.

Even Luke Chaney, who also skis, said he would rather be outside than at home.

“If I’m inside, I’m mostly just playing video games so it’s just like (nice to) hang out with my friends and doing what I like to do,” said Chaney.

Boston Mills, Brandywine Alpine Valley General Manager Jake Campbell said Northeast Ohio’s recent snowfall is making conditions perfect for guests at Boston Mills Brandywine Resort.

“This is what we dream of. Natural snow almost every day. Snow in everybody’s backyards, getting everybody thinking about skiing, and snowboarding and tubing,” said Campbell.

To our surprise, we didn’t expect to see this many skiers on a Thursday until we learned about the resort’s Slope Days Program for kids like Cam Basen.

“(It’s) a lot of fun. We’ve been shredding out here all day. Here for ski club,” said Basen.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked Luke Garlitz if it is worth being outside in the cold.

“Yeah, it’s still worth it. It’s just my hands are cold,” said Garlitz.

Despite having cold hands, Garlitz and his buddy, Ari Anderson, said they were having a blast.

“We’ve been at the park and shredding,” said Anderson.

Another skier, Callahan Osinski, said it’s worth being outside.

“It’s really fun hitting the rails and doing stuff like that,” said Osinski.

As the resort gets ready for what they believe will be a busy weekend, Campbell said his staff will be prepared and will have plenty of room for skiers to stay warm.

Meantime, Campbell said crews will continue making their own snow.

“Regardless of this great season we’re having, we still make a ton of snow and that’s how we can make it through any warmups, any cool downs all those things,” said Campbell.