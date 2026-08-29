Break-in at Akron Police storage facility leaves evidence vehicles damaged

AKRON, Ohio — There is a ‘No Trespassing’ sign on Akron Police’s gated storage facility.

But police said a group of intruders didn’t get the message.

Now, investigators are looking for the people responsible after recently making a Facebook post.

“It’s really important that we do find out who did it,” said Akron Police Detective Orlando Romine.

There are more questions than answers after Romine said three suspects were caught on camera breaking into Akron Police’s gated storage facility on Sweitzer Road in Akron on Aug. 18.

“It is unbelievable that they had the audacity to go into a facility like that,” said Romine.

While there, Romine said the intruders vandalized six vehicles being stored as evidence.

Then, he said one suspect went to the bathroom on scene and left behind a messy pile before he and the others went to another city-owned site and vandalized two large construction vehicles.

At this time, Romine said investigators aren’t sure why these vehicles were targeted or why the suspects were there.

But Romine said it is concerning, so he hopes the community can help.

He also hopes these vehicles can still be used as evidence even though they were vandalized.

“We definitely want to make sure that the citizens know that we’re trying to get an understanding of who these people might be because again we want to make sure this handled and that nothing will happen in the future,” said Romine.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Akron Police.