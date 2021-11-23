BrewDog Cleveland opening date announced

CLEVELAND — The much-anticipated opening of BrewDog Cleveland on the Scranton Peninsula riverfront has been announced. BrewDog's grand opening is on Dec. 3. at noon.

The first 100 people in line will be eligible to win several prizes, including a trip for two to visit BrewDog Las Vegas, a one night stay at DogHouse Columbus along with a brewery tour and beer school, or a dinner for four at BrewDog Cleveland.

BrewDog USA. Artist renderings of new BrewDog space along Cleveland's Scranton Peninsula.

Reservations are not required on opening day, but the brewery will accept reservations from 4 to 9 p.m. Click here to make reservations.

The location on Scranton Peninsula is set to include an outdoor bar and outdoor seating along one of the bends facing the Cuyahoga River that overlooks Downtown Cleveland. It will also feature a kids play area and a dog park.

BrewDog USA’s Head of Special Projects Keith Bennet told News 5 in April that the brewery had its eye on Cleveland for a long time.

“We’ve been looking for iconic buildings to really build an amazing BrewDog experience with large 10,000 square feet sites that have an amazing outdoor component and real destination for beer lovers and this site just makes perfect sense,” said Bennet. “We saw it and fell in love with it.”

The craft brewery already has locations in Columbus, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

