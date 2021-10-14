BrewDog Cleveland releases new renderings ahead of projected November opening date

CLEVELAND — BrewDog Cleveland has released renderings of the future space of its sprawling brewery that is scheduled to open in mid-November along Cleveland’s Scranton Peninsula riverfront.

The craft brewery already has locations in Columbus, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

BrewDog USA. Artist renderings of new BrewDog space along Cleveland's Scranton Peninsula.

The location on Scranton Peninsula is set to include an outdoor bar and outdoor seating along one of the bends facing the Cuyahoga River that overlooks Downtown Cleveland. It will also feature a kids play area and a dog park.

BrewDog USA. Artist renderings of new BrewDog space along Cleveland's Scranton Peninsula.

BrewDog USA’s Head of Special Projects Keith Bennet told News 5 in April that the brewery had its eye on Cleveland for a long time.

“We’ve been looking for iconic buildings to really build an amazing BrewDog experience with large 10,000 square feet sites that have an amazing outdoor component and real destination for beer lovers and this site just makes perfect sense,” said Bennet. “We saw it and fell in love with it.”

BrewDog USA. Artist renderings of new BrewDog space along Cleveland's Scranton Peninsula.

The building BrewDog Cleveland will move into was initially intended to be office space for developer Fred Geis. He was refurbishing the building when the pandemic started so he pivoted in the middle of the project.

RELATED: Scottish brewery BrewDog picks The Avian on Scranton Peninsula for Cleveland location

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.