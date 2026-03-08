Broadmoor Bobcats take the hardcourt in Mentor for friendly competition

MENTOR, Ohio — A basketball game between the Broadmoor School Bobcats and Lake County officials created a day of fun for all those in attendance.

"We are here to celebrate the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Broadmoor Bobcats Adaptive Basketball team," said the Adaptive Physical Education teacher and Bobcats Coach Sara Jones."Students on the Broadmoor basketball team have a variety of developmental delays (like) autism, cerebral palsy... Our students at Broadmoor unpack all of the physical education curriculum that their same-age peers do. So we make adaptations to ensure their success."

The school basketball court was packed on Friday for the undefeated Bobcat team.

Clare and Ronald Montz were in that crowd to cheer on their grandson, Mason.

"We come to every game, to watch him play," said Clare Montz, Mason's grandmother.

Montz said they would miss watching him play, since Friday's game was the last home game of the season.

"He's been coming here to Broadmoor since he's been two months old," said Montz. "It means a lot to him and it means a lot to us to support him."

Michael Zuren, Lake County treasurer, spoke to News 5 about being a supporter of the Bobcat team and Broadmoor School.

"We're excited to be out here to support them and let them know that you know this is a great community event and (we're) supportive of everything this school does," Zuren said.

The basketball game ended with a 86-32 Bobcat victory— keeping their record untouched.

"Our kids are strong, they enjoy playing basketball and they enjoy Friday's because of the inclusive environment," said Jones. "It really enriches, and empowers and engages not only our Broadmoor students but students all over Lake County."

On March 16, the Bobcats will hold their annual Broadmoor Bobcats and coaches game at Lake Catholic High School.