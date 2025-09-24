Browns alumni Josh Cribbs among Browns nominees for Class of 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs, along with six other former players, including Eric Metcalf, have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

Seventy-seven offensive players, 42 defensive players and nine special teams players— including the Browns alumni— make up the roster.

The three-time Pro Bowler holds multiple Browns franchise records, including the most career kickoff return yards, the most kickoff returns in a single season, the most career all-purpose yards, and the most career combined kickoff and punt return touchdowns, among others.

The Browns nominees who spent a season or more in Cleveland are: quarterbacks Jake Delhomme (2010) and Jeff Garcia (2004), offensive linemen Lomas Brown (1999), defensive linemen Ted Washington (2006-2007), running backs Jamal Lewis (2007-2009) and Class of 2008 Browns Legends inductee Eric Metcalf (1989, 1994) and returner and wide receiver Josh Cribbs (2005-2012).

Although seven Browns players have been included on the initial list, a screening committee will narrow it down by mid-October. From there, 50 nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists later this fall season.

In addition to the modern-era players, the selection committee will discuss three senior finalists, a coach finalist and a contributor finalist as possible members of the 2026 class.

Here is a full list of the modern-era nominees:

RUNNING BACKS (21): Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Larry Centers (FB), Jamaal Charles, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Arian Foster, Eddie George, Frank Gore, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Chris Johnson, Thomas Jones, Jamal Lewis, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters.

WIDE RECEIVERS (18): Anquan Boldin, Donald Driver, Larry Fitzgerald, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Brandon Lloyd, Brandon Marshall, Derrick Mason, Herman Moore, Muhsin Muhammad, Jordy Nelson, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker, Roddy White.

TIGHT ENDS (6): Vernon Davis, Zach Miller, Greg Olsen, Wesley Walls, Delanie Walker, Jason Witten.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (22): Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ryan Clady (T), David DeCastro (G), Jahri Evans (G), Jordan Gross (T), Ryan Kalil (C), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Tom Nalen (C), Maurkice Pouncey (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Josh Sitton (G), Joe Staley (T), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (13): John Abraham (DE also LB), Geno Atkins (DT), Jurrell Casey (DT), Elvis Dumervil (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Jay Ratliff (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Justin Smith (DE), Ted Washington (NT/DT), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT).

LINEBACKERS (14): NaVorro Bowman, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, Thomas Davis, James Farrior, London Fletcher, James Harrison, A.J. Hawk, Luke Kuechly, Clay Matthews III, Dat Nguyen, Takeo Spikes, Terrell Suggs, Lee Woodall.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (15): Eric Berry (S), Kam Chancellor (S), Nick Collins (S), DeAngelo Hall (DB), Rodney Harrison (S), James Hasty (CB), Carnell Lake (DB), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Patrick Surtain (CB), Earl Thomas (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S).

PUNTERS/KICKERS (7): David Akers (K), Gary Anderson (K), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Shane Lechler (P), Adam Vinatieri (K).

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB).

The Class of 2026 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in August 2026.