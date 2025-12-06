Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns elevate DE K.J. Henry ahead of Week 14 game against Titans

Chris Szagola/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end K.J. Henry intercepts the ball on his way to a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
The Cleveland Browns have elevated DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's Week 14 game.

Henry was a fifth-round 2023 draft pick by the Washington Commanders, where he had three starts before joining the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

In his three years in the NFL, Henry has appeared in 14 games and has recorded 22 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Browns are preparing to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but five players are listed as questionable, and five have been ruled out.

RELATED: Browns list 5 players as questionable, rule out 5 others for game against Titans

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

