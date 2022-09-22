Browns mistakes make for good lessons for high school football players

CLEVELAND — After a pile of mistakes in the final two minutes of the Browns-Jets game, high school coaches across Northeast Ohio admit those mistakes make for valuable lessons for their students.

The debacle over the last two minutes just becomes the latest chapter in what’s become an unfortunate anthology of Browns mistakes.

Mark Duncan/AP Denver Broncos Jeremiah Castille, on ground, looks for a loose football after stripping it from the hands of Cleveland running back Earnest Byner (44) during the closing minutes of the AFC championship game in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 17, 1988. Denver recovered the ball to stop a possible Cleveland tieing touchdown. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

“You always use it as a teaching moment,” former Mentor High School football coach Steve Trivisonno said.

“I used it Monday as one of the teaching tools for my kids,” Glenville High School football coach and Ginn Academy Executive Director Ted Ginn Sr. said. “I talk about this all the time: things you don't concentrate on in practice, they might show up in the game and it did.”

News 5 Ted Ginn Sr. reflects on the number of lessons he's taught his players, many of which were sparked from mistakes seen at the pro and collegiate level.

Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, running back Nick Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.

RELATED: Browns' Chubb regrets final TD run before Jets' comeback

TONY DEJAK/ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green tosses the football back to lineman John Tait as Green is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd (57) as time expires Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002, in Cleveland. Tait's run prolonged the play and Rudd was penalized for throwing his helmet giving the Chiefs the chance to kick a game-winning field goal for the 40-39 win. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb said. “It cost us the game.”

That was just one of several mistakes that stood out from the game. First, rookie Cade York missed an extra point, the Browns' secondary miscommunicated and gave up a 66-yard TD pass, wide receiver Amari Cooper failed to recover New York's onside kick and the Browns let Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, operating with no timeouts, throw a go-ahead TD pass with 22 seconds left.

David Richard/AP Baltimore Ravens strong safety Will Hill (33) picks up the ball on a blocked field goal attempt and runs for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 33-27. (AP Photo/David Richard)

“You have to stay fundamentally sound in all phases of football,” Ginn Sr. added. “[It will] help you in all phases of life.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.