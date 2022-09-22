Browns mistakes make for good lessons for high school football players

CLEVELAND — After a pile of mistakes in the final two minutes of the Browns-Jets game, high school coaches across Northeast Ohio admit those mistakes make for valuable lessons for their students.
The debacle over the last two minutes just becomes the latest chapter in what’s become an unfortunate anthology of Browns mistakes.
“You always use it as a teaching moment,” former Mentor High School football coach Steve Trivisonno said.
“I used it Monday as one of the teaching tools for my kids,” Glenville High School football coach and Ginn Academy Executive Director Ted Ginn Sr. said. “I talk about this all the time: things you don't concentrate on in practice, they might show up in the game and it did.”
Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, running back Nick Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.
“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb said. “It cost us the game.”
That was just one of several mistakes that stood out from the game. First, rookie Cade York missed an extra point, the Browns' secondary miscommunicated and gave up a 66-yard TD pass, wide receiver Amari Cooper failed to recover New York's onside kick and the Browns let Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, operating with no timeouts, throw a go-ahead TD pass with 22 seconds left.
“You have to stay fundamentally sound in all phases of football,” Ginn Sr. added. “[It will] help you in all phases of life.”
