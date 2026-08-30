Browns place QB Dillon Gabriel on IR, set initial 53-man roster ahead of 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio — It's that time of year when NFL rosters must be whittled down to 53 players following a summer of work and evaluation. For the Browns, much of their core was set in stone, with veterans locking down position groups or new faces drafted and signed to revamp areas this offseason. But Cleveland still had several tough choices to make, and on Sunday, ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline, they decided who to keep and who to cut.

In a surprise move, the Browns are starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the injured reserve list with a back injury. He is listed as one of two players designated for return this season, the second being tight end Joe Royer. Royer was absent from training camp, dealing with what was described as a personal situation. The Browns have placed the rookie on the reserve/non-football illness list with the designation to return.

Here is the Browns' initial 53-man roster to start the 2026 season

Quarterbacks (3): Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

Running backs (4): Michael Burton, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

Wide receivers (6): Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Jr., Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy, Tylan Wallace

Tight ends (3): Harold Fannin Jr., Carsen Ryan, Blake Whiteheart

Offensive linemen (10): Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter

Defensive linemen (9): Derek Barnett, Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Jared Verse

Linebackers (5): Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Winston Reid, Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams

Defensive backs (10): Mekhi Blackmon, Tyson Campbell, Michael Coats Jr., Grant Delpit, Myles Harden, Ronnie Hickman, Donovan McMillon, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas, Denzel Ward

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Andre Szmyt

Watch previous coverage: Browns rookie QB Taylen Green sits down for 1-on-1 with News 5

1-on-1 with Taylen Green: Browns rookie QB excited for first NFL game action to close out preseason

How they got there

In order to set the initial 53-man roster, the Browns had a total of 21 moves to make after previously terminating the contracts of four players and waiving 12 others.

Here are the moves made on Friday:

Contract terminated (4)



CB Tre Avery

CB Tyler Hall

T Tyre Phillips

TE Jack Stoll (from injured reserve)

Waived (12)



TE Drew Biber

T Jeremiah Byers

P Nik Constantinou

S Christopher Edmonds

CB Nate Evans

DT Coziah Izzard

DT Patrick Jenkins

CB Jeremiah McClendon

T Izavion Miller

DE Jamil Muhammad

WR Ben Patterson

TE Jermaine Terry II

With 14 players reduced, the Browns still needed 21 other moves to get down to the initial 53. On Sunday, the remaining moves were made.

Here are the moves made on Sunday:

Placed on reserve/injured (1):



QB Dillon Gabriel (back)-designated for return

Placed on reserve/non-football illness (1):



TE Joe Royer-designated for return

Contract terminated (3):



CB Myles Bryant

DT Sam Kamara

CB D’Angelo Ross

Waived (16):



DT Travis Bell (eye)-injury designation

RB Davon Booth

DT Elijah Chatman (quad)-injury designation

G Kinsley Eguakun

DE Logan Fano

WR Luke Floriea

WR Gage Larvadain

T KT Leveston

RB Ahmani Marshall

P Wes Pahl

DT Tyreak Sapp

DE Khordae Sydnor

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (biceps)-injury designation

S Zion Washington

LB Nathaniel Watson

WR Kole Wilson

Among the most controversial of the decisions was waiving camp darling wide receiver Luke Floriea. The Mentor native and former Kent State Golden Flash had a standout summer and, across three preseason games, scored three touchdowns (four if one hadn't been overturned on replay in the final game). The local fan favorite made plenty of plays through training camp as well, but ultimately missed the cut for the roster. The Browns hope to sign Floriea back to the practice squad, should he clear waivers, and keep him in orange and brown with the potential for gameday elevations this season.

What's next?

Players who did not make the 53-man roster, including Florida, now await their next chapter. Some will find themselves back in orange and brown, being signed to the practice squad after they clear waivers, should they need to. Others may find themselves claimed via waivers by other teams, or signing as a free agent in a new city if they clear.

As is the case every year, the initial 53-man roster is not the final roster. More moves could take place in the coming days and weeks, especially as other teams around the league release players that the Browns may take interest in.

But with just two weeks until the Browns kick off the regular season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the core of the team is set, and the 2026 squad has taken shape.