Browns share rough renderings of potential dome in Brook Park with state lawmakers

CLEVELAND — News 5 has confirmed that a handful of state lawmakers met with officials from the Cleveland Browns to learn what a dome could look like in Brook Park.

Earlier this year, the team announced that in addition to exploring renovating the existing stadium, it was also looking into building in Brook Park on a 175-acre property next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Aerial images of the 175 acre property where a domed stadium could be built for the Browns in Brook Park.

Last Wednesday, lawmakers were shown a video of what that property could look like fully developed.

"It was a very high-level rendering," Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney said. "But the fact that it was transformational, they're being very thoughtful of how we can make it more than just a stadium, how we can make sure that people see the benefit to themselves."

"I was really happy to hear the commitment by the Browns to stay," Rep. Casey Weinstein said. "We'd like to see whatever comes out of this as a stadium that attracts world-class performers and that gets utilized more than eight or nine days a year."

That presentation featuring preliminary details calls for a dome and surrounding entertainment district for fans.

"It was exciting to see, don’t get me wrong," Rep. Terrence Upchurch said. "[The renderings] were beautiful and I hadn’t seen anything like that when it comes to NFL stadiums. But the reality is: is it feasible?"

Rep. Upchurch represents Cleveland’s Downtown district, where the current stadium sits.

He says he’s not against a dome, one that could be used a whole lot more than a traditional outdoor stadium. But he worries when he hears about a public-private partnership and how much money that could entail.

"There’s a price tag north of $2 billion at the Brook Park location and I understand there’s talk of a public private partnership," he said. "How much of a burden is going to be on the public is the question?"

The Browns lease with its current stadium is set to expire following the 2028 season.

News 5 reached out to the Browns about this meeting, and a spokesperson said they have nothing new to add about it or any other similar meetings.

Back in February, the team did say that as part of future stadium planning, they would look at other potential stadium options in Northeast Ohio.

