Browns trade up, select Florida OT

Just when you thought the Cleveland Browns were done trading for the night, they pulled out one more wildcard, making a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Just after trading down with the New York Giants (No. 74 with the Giants, receiving picks No. 105 (4th round) and No. 145 (5th round) as well as a 2027 4th round pick), the Browns traded pick No. 105, No. 145 and No. 206 to the Chargers to get No. 86.

With that No. 86 pick, the Browns picked up University of Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber.

The Browns started their night drafting offense with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (No. 39), then using their 49ers No. 58 pick to add some defense with Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and now No. 86 Barber.

Here are the Browns' 2026 draft picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall

Round 5: No. 148 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 5: No. 149 overall (from Bengals)

Round 5: No. 152 overall (from 49ers)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seahawks)